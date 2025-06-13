Carl Robert James Sr., age 61 of Norristown, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Lankenau Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was born in Claxton, Georgia on August 14, 1963 to the parentage of Earline James and Johnny Brown. He attended the Evans County School District. He desired better and relocated to Norristown, PA at the early age of 26. He began a long career in manufacturing work for many years. He was also promoted to supervisor within the last three years before he took ill. Carl loved his family; he came home to visit every chance he could. He was a true comedian of the family. His jokes always filled a room with laughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny F. Brown and Earlene James; brothers, Anthony James, Robert Murphy, Dan Conner Jr.; a sister, Jo Ann Hall; and a daughter, Tameeka Welch. He leaves to cherish loving memories, his wife, Elrica James; six children, Carl (Bernita) James Jr. of Statesboro, Ga., Brittany (Lexii) James of Reidsville, Ga., Kevin James of Norristown, PA, Medina Hills of Claxton, Ga., Keisha James of Tampa, Fla. and Myron Watson of Glennville, Ga.; three sisters, Sharion Williams of Glennville, Ga., Charlotte Hall of Statesboro, Ga. and Johnnie Mae (Don) Cooper of Mendes, Ga.; three aunts, Carolyn Green of Hagan, Ga., Willie James McCray of Daisy, Ga., and Bertha Clayton of Boston, MA; one uncle, Will (Carolyn) James of Miami, Fla.; four sisters-in-law, Ann (Nathaniel) Knowles of Atlanta, Ga., Judith Brown of Canada, Jennifer Brown of Norristown, PA, and Carolyn Conner of Claxton, Ga.; two brothers-in-law, Louis Brown of Raleigh, N.C. and Anthony Brown of Norristown, PA; eight grandkids and a host of great-grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service was held Saturday, June 14, at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Claxton, Georgia. Burial followed in the church cemetery. King and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Glennville Ga. was in charge of the arrangements.