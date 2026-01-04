Carleen Ellis DeLoach, 97, of Charlottesville, Virginia and Savannah, Georgia died on December 25, 2025, at University of Virginia Hospital. Born July 8, 1928, in Hagan, Georgia, she was the daughter of Carl and Myrtle Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray DeLoach and her sisters, Myrtle Eileen Colson and Della Mae Kicklighter. Carleen was the last surviving graduate of Claxton High School, Class of 1945. She graduated from the University of Georgia where she studied music, voice, dance and education. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts and after college taught elementary school in Savannah, Georgia. In 1958 she married her childhood sweetheart and best friend, Ray DeLoach, with whom she attended school from kindergarten through college. Carleen and Ray led a very full life with their children, Michael and Candace. They enjoyed traveling, entertaining, collecting art and antiques. Together they ran their decorating and design businesses; Chatham House and DeLoach Antiques in Savannah, Georgia. Carleen and Ray retired on Tybee Island, Georgia, where they had many wonderful friends and were known around town for their fun-loving attitude. After Ray passed in 2012, Carleen moved to Charlottesville to live at The Inn at Court Square with her daughter Candace, where she was also a business partner. She enjoyed arranging flowers and greeting guests with wine. Carleen loved watching her daughter’s tennis matches and became known in the Charlottesville tennis community as “Tennis Mom.” Carleen is survived by her son, Michael DeLoach of New York, NY; daughter, Candace DeLoach of Charlottesville, VA; and grandchild, Collin DeLoach of New York, NY. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and aides at The Blake in Charlottesville and UVA Hospital that took such great care of her. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Inn at Court Square in Charlottesville, VA from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on January 10, 2026. An additional Celebration of Life will be held at the G.W. DeLoach House in Hagan, Georgia (the house which Carleen grew up in) from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on February 16, 2026. Carleen will be laid to rest with her husband on their anniversary in the Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, Georgia. An online guestbook is available at www.compassionatecremationva.com Compassionate Cremation Services of Ruckersville, VA is handling the arrangements.