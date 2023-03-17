Carol Dow Brinson, 83, passed away at home with loving family present on March 16, 2023 under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Carol met the love of her life, Ivy J. Brinson, in Boston, Massachusetts while he was in the United States Navy. They married in Marlborough, Massachusetts in 1956 and were a devoted couple until his passing in 1995. Carol grew up in Vermont, raising horses and she developed a life-long passion for horses that she proudly shared with her family. She taught family members how to ride and care for horses as well as enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby with them every year. Above all, Carol’s greatest love was her family. Carol dedicated her life serving her loved ones as the family care giver and sacrificed many things of her own to ensure her family was healthy, happy and loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy J. Brinson, Sr.; two daughters, Theresa Waters and Susan Boatwright. Surviving are her son, Ivy Jim Brinson, Jr. (John Klein) of Claxton, Ga.; two daughters, Deborah Davis of Claxton, Ga. and Elizabeth Brinson- Gonzales (Anthony) of Claxton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Priscilla Waters of Claxton, Ga., Richard Boatwright (Autumn) of Raleigh, N.C., Ashley (Melody) Waters of Hinesville, Ga. and Isabelle Gonzales of Claxton, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Kara Garrison, Karly Garrison and Owen Boatwright. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 18, 4 – 6 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458; or Sikes Chapel Cemetery, c/o of Elizabeth Hallman, P.O. Box 980, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.