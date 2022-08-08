Carol E. Webb, 65, passed away August 4 at Memorial Health. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Louise Anderson; brothers, Willie Joe Anderson and Jimmy Anderson; sisters, Mary Ann Tatum and Patsy Anderson. Surviving are her son, Joseph (Christine) Webb of Stilson, Ga.; daughter, Bridgett Cook of Savannah, Ga.; brother, Jessie (Helen) Anderson of Claxton, Ga.; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Reidsville City Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael Anderson, Avry Anderson, Brendan Anderson, Justin Anderson, Nathan Anderson, Andrew Calloway and James Bass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Christian charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.