Carol Mincey Smith entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 5, 2021. The Evans county native was born on September 27, 1941 to the late Cecil and Daisy Alston Mincey. Her formative years were spent attending school in Claxton and she is a proud graduate of her alma mater, Claxton High School. One of her fondest memories that she often spoke of was riding on her high school’s homecoming float. Following her graduation, Carol embarked on the next stage of her life, moving to Queens New where she began building a life for herself. She worked and ultimately retired from Jamaica Hospital after 30 years of dedicated service. Additionally, for many years she was a dedicated member of The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York. Following retirement, Carol decided to move back to her hometown of Claxton. She relished the fact that she was back home, and near her family and friends. She loved to have a good time and a reason to dress up. She had a flair for fashion and would light up a room with her beauty, spunk, and great sense of humor. She always wanted those around her to laugh and enjoy themselves. In addition, she enjoyed music, shopping, good food, and was known to have a green thumb. Carol was a loving mother and took doting grandmother to another level! There was nothing in this world that she would not do for her grandchildren. A child of God that has been welcomed to her Heavenly home; Carol will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Jason Hill; three brothers, Arlander Kennedy, Rufus Kennedy, and Louis Kennedy; two sisters, Doretha K. Wells and Mattie Palmer.

Left to cherish the memories from a life well lived is her daughter, Wendy Jackson; a daughter Renee (Ronald) Smith Orgias of High Point NC; a son, Therman Smith Jr. of Queens NY; two grandchildren Le’Faith Shields of Charlotte NC and Jaylon Smith of Queens NY; two sisters, Eva Mincey and Clora Jackson both of Mount Vernon NY; brother Bernice (Martha) Kennedy of New Rochelle NY; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family also survive.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the chapel of Low Country Cremation & Burial.

A Homegoing Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 13, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Low Country Cremation & Burial.

Interment will follow at The Level Cemetery in Evans County.

Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Smith family.