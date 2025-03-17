Carolyn Durrence Dixon, age 86, passed away on Friday, March 14, 2025 at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. She was born in Mendes on January 13, 1939, to Charlie “Mutt” and Mildred “Midge” Wilson Durrence and had lived in Glennville all of her life. A 1956 graduate of Glennville High School, Carolyn furthered her education at Draughon’s Business College in Savannah. Carolyn was proud to be crowned the last Tomato Queen in 1954, a testament to her vibrant spirit and her enduring ties to local traditions. After an illustrious career spanning over 40 years at Glennville Bank, Carolyn enjoyed her well-earned retirement, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and kindness that inspired her colleagues and the many patrons she served. Her commitment to her work was paralleled by her deep-rooted connections within the Glennville community. Her life was rich with cherished memories, one of which included her warm and inviting kitchen, where she created family favorites that nurtured both body and soul. She found immense joy in the laughter and smiles of her great-grandchildren, who were undoubtedly her heart. Her faith was a guiding force, and as a long-time member of the Glennville First Baptist Church, she touched many lives as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. Carolyn’s contributions to her church were not merely acts of service; they were reflections of her deep faith and love for her community. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Claudius “Dickey” Dixon; her daughter, Karla Dixon Beecher; and her brother, Charles Durrence. Carolyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kanda and O.H. Daniel of Bellville; sister and brother- in-law, Suzy and Lou Coons of Alexandria, VA; her grandchildren, Cliff (Candice) Kicklighter and Erin Masters; great-grandchildren, Dixon, Isaac, Brenna and Karly Kicklighter and Hines Masters; several nieces and nephews. She will be remembered fondly at a visitation on March 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Glennville Funeral Home, located at 403 W. Barnard Street, Glennville, Ga. A funeral service honoring her memory will be held the following day, March 19, at 11:00 a.m. at Glennville First Baptist Church, located at 321 West Barnard Street. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Glennville City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryne Stewart, Tyler Stewart, Lee Bland, Derek Bland, Brett Holland, and Herschel Durrence. Memorials may be given to the Tattnall CARES or the Glennville First Baptist Church. Glennville Funeral Home has the honor to serve the family.