Carolyn Hutto, 75, passed away June 15 at her residence. The Evans County native was a member of Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. She was an immaculate house wife who loved to garden and was a mother to all and made the best homemade biscuits and she loved animals. Mrs. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Medlin and Helen Anderson Medlin; five brothers and one sister. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Harry Hutto of Claxton; the amazing daughters they never had, Alma Price of Claxton, Brittany and Taylor Kennedy of Reidsville; brothers, Jimmy Medlin of Claxton and Wayne and Gail Medlin of Reidsville; special nephews, Justin Price, Eli Kennedy, Allen Hendrix and Jamie Medlin; and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1525 Fair Road #107 Statesboro, Georgia 30458 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Georgia, 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.