Carolyn Joyce Griffin Smith, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20. She was a graduate of Claxton High School in 1956. She received her LPN certificate in June 1976. She was a member of the Martha Washington Chapter #300 OES. She was a longtime member of Bellville Trinity Church of the Nazarene. She loved to read, enjoyed playing the piano, and loved traveling to the mountains and enjoyed camping with her family. Carolyn was always known to be the life of the party! Carolyn loved sports and was an avid softball player in her early adult years and played first base. She also loved the Braves and especially her man, Freddie Freeman. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh and Ollie Mae Griffin; husband, Walter B., of 64 years, and brother R. L. Griffin, Jr. She is survived by her children, Karen Blocker (Bobby); Randy Smith (Pam) and Connie Barnett (Scott); sister, Shirley G. Smith (William); her grandchildren, Brian Blocker (Kirstie), Justin Smith (Alison), Byron Barnett (Deidre), Nathan Smith, Melissa Lee (Stanton), Rebekah Langreck (Paul), Aimee Wasson (Michael); 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m., Sunday, April 25, at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home in Glennville. Funeral services will be held at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home in Glennville, at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 25. The burial will be at Simon Smith Cemetery in Bellville. If desired, friends may make Memorial Contributions to Evans County CARES, P.O. Box 189, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Care and services are entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville.