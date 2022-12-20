Carolyn Joyce Kyser Wilkes, 84, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on December 18 following a long illness. Born and raised as a beach girl in Pensacola, Florida, she enjoyed the coastal style of life for the rest of her days. While attending Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga., she met and married Gene Wilkes. Together they had four children. After living in Pensacola for about 10 years, they moved to Palatka, Florida where they lived on the St. John’s River and spent family summers at Crescent Beach. She enjoyed entertaining friends in her home and all types of water activities, especially boating with her family. She became an avid tennis player, often winning tournaments. She was a member of the Junior League and dedicated to the service she was able to give to her community. While in Palatka, she was proud to open her own antique and gift store called “Lemon Street”. In 1987, the family moved to Claxton. She went to college and became a nurse where she excelled and truly enjoyed her work. She joined the GSU Flying Eagles travel group and made trips to countries in Europe, Scandinavia, Canada, Hawaii and more. Traveling with her friends throughout the U.S .and the world created some of her happiest memories. Lovingly known as a second mom to many of her children’s friends who adored her, several kept in touch all of her life. She had a beautiful smile and infectious laugh. As a humble servant of God, she was devoted to her church with service in every city she resided. Most recently, she was a member of Claxton First Church. Throughout the last 25 years of health challenges, she forged through with a positive attitude tackling each one with a vengeance. She would say that “she was a tough ole bird” and continued to prove it many times over. A true Southern Belle with the courage and fortitude unmatched by many. She was adored by her parents, Julian and Joyce Kyser, and greatly loved by her brother, Robert Kyser, all we are so happy to know have been reunited together in The Kingdom of Heaven. Surviving are her daughters, Jennifer Wilkes of Savannah, Ga.; Janie McDowell of Claxton, Ga.; sons, Brent Wilkes of McCrae, Ga.; Jason Wilkes of Richmond Hill, Ga.; her grandchildren whom were her pride and joy, Amanda, Michael and Ashley Grace; as well as two great-grands, Jayce and Liam. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 22, 1 – 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Sunlight Cemetery. The family of Ms. Wilkes will graciously accept flowers, but would also be grateful for support to Carolyn’s favorite local charities; Dr. Tab Smith Ministries, P.O. Box 713, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Evans County CARES, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga, 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.