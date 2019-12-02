Carolyn Keenan Spector, 63, passed away November 29 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. A native of Evans County, she resided on Hilton Head Island and had worked in the hospitality industry. She was a graduate of Claxton High School and attended Middle Georgia College and Georgia Southern University. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hallie Kinlaw Keenan, Jr. and Nina Edwards Waters. She is survived by her husband, Eric P. Spector of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; and her sisters, Kathy (Robert) Hendricks of McRae Helena, Ga., and Ruth (Richard) Hargis of Gastonia, N.C. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29926. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.