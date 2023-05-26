Carolyn Knight, age 68, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Mrs. Knight was born on April 24, 1955, in Claxton, Georgia, to Dorothy Holcomb and the late Ray Hodges. She worked as a food inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture. Survivors include her daughter, Victoria Caroline Knight Nutting; mother, Dorothy Holcomb; sister, Lena Kennedy; brother, Orvil Hodges; four grandchildren. Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, at Friendship Baptist Church. The Rev. Joey Pritchett will officiate. The family will greet friends at the church, following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society – donate.cancer.org To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.barrettfh.com Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.