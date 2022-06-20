Carolyn NeSmith Flack, 87, passed away on June 16 in Seattle, Washington. She was born and raised on a small farm in Evans County, Georgia. She attended Canoochee and Claxton Schools. She is survived by her three children, Teresa Flack Aguilara, Mike Flack and Shirley Flack Giles; sons-in- law, Bill Giles and John Aguilara; brother, Frank NeSmith; sister, Linda NeSmith Collins; brother-in-law, Carl Lee Collins; sister-in-law, Miriam NeSmith; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Mazell NeSmith; husband, George Flack; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Tank Flack; brother, Vernon NeSmith; and sister-in-law, Judy NeSmith. After marriage Carolyn lived the majority of her life in California and Washington. She lived a good, long and rewarding life. Although she will be missed, may she rest in peace.