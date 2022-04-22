Carrie B. Beasley, 87, passed away April 21, 2022 under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. She devoted nearly 70 years attending Sikes Chapel, and served in numerous leadership capacities including being church treasurer for decades. She was also very proud to be a Pink Lady. Carrie appreciated being outdoors, stopping to smell the flowers and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmas P. Beasley, Sr.; parents, Francis A. and Elizabeth W. Brewton; and sister-in-law, Ruth Brewton. Surviving are her sons, Del (Cindy) Beasley; John Beasley; daughters, Karen (Terry) Stargel; Elizabeth (Ronald) Hallman, all of Claxton, Ga.; brothers, Charles (Mary Lou) Brewton of Savannah, Raymond Brewton of Culpeper, Va.; grandchildren, Cassie, Kate, John Jr., Emily and Ellie Beasley; step-grandchildren, Dana (Fallon) Stargel; William G. Stargel, II; Heather Stargel-Short; April Dale; Jake (Suzanne) Hallman; Ben (Suzanne) Hallman; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m., at Sikes Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m., at Sikes Chapel with Bro. Jesse France and Elder Frederick Denson officiating. Burial will be in Sikes Chapel. Pallbearers will be John Beasley Jr., Dana Stargel, Bill Stargel, Tanner Page, Ben Hallman and Jake Hallman. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Sikes Chapel, c/o Elizabeth Hallman, P.O. Box 980, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.