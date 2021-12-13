Catherine Ann Sands (Katie), passed away unexpectedly on November 8 in Virginia Beach, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, Catherine Kendall Sands and James Forsyth Sands. She is survived by her two brothers, Sandy Sands (Sheila) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Jeffery Sands (Mary) of Pensacola, Fla. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Katie’s father, Jim, was from Daisy, Ga. and her mother, Catherine was from Wichita Falls, Texas. The Sands have lived around Daisy since the 1850’s and Catherine’s parents emigrated from Scotland about 1912 and settled in Texas. Catherine and Jim met in Kingsville, Texas and were married there. Her father was a WWII Navy pilot who remained in the service after the war. Katie grew up on both coasts and in Texas, but had lived in Northern Virginia since grade school. She attended Valdosta State. In 2009, after retiring from a 20 year career with CACI, she moved to Virgina Beach to be closer to Sandy and Sheila. There will be a small memorial service at the Sands Field Cemetery in the spring of 2022. Donations can be made to the Sands Field Cemetery Fund, 716 W. Main St., Claxton, Ga. 30417.