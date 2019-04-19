Catherine Sue Odum, 68, passed away April 17 at East Georgia Regional Hospital. She was a native of Bulloch County, but lived all of her life in Evans County. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She worked most of her life in customer service. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Lott and Annie Nell Webb; two sons, Tommy and Timmy Driggers; sister, Barbara Lott; two brothers, Anthony and Allen Lott. Surviving are her daughter, Tamara (Jennifer) Tuttle of Claxton; one brother, Andy Lott of Claxton; three sisters, Becky DeLoach, Nell (Jimmy) Ussery and Karen Strickland, all of Claxton; grandchildren, Donavan (Melissa) Stanfield, Brandon Stanfield, Heath Strickland, Thomas Driggers, Zephan Driggers, Ariel Driggers and Kyley Driggers; great-grandchildren, Anastasia Strickland, DJ Stanfield and Bryson Stanfield. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, from 11 a.m. -12 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, at 12 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.