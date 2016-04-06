Cecelia Lulumae DeBella

Born in New York in 1943, Cecelia begins her journey through life. She was the first of two children of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin H. Brown. In addition, she was blessed to have a half-brother. She was known as “Ceal” to all her friends and family. As a young girl, she played with a neighborhood friend named Lucia “Lucy” DeBella. Ceal would go on to marry Lucy’s older brother, Salvatore, in 1962. She had two children, Salvatore II in 1963 and Denine in 1965. She was an amazing sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a dedicated wife. Her entire life was devoted to helping her family and giving advice and sweet helpings of love to anyone who needed it. It was often said of Ceal that she was the glue that held the family together. She had the unique ability to infuse canned jellies, relishes, and tomatoes with love. Everyone who enjoyed them would know for certain that they would be filled with as much love as possible. Ceal was blessed with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She worked as a cook for the Gulf Coast Girl Scout Council and was a homemaker. On September 11, 2018, Ceal passed away following a valiant battle of heart disease and pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Salvatore DeBella of Sarasota, Fla.; brother, Ronald (Linda) Bloom of Troy, N.Y.; sister, MaryLou Carlton of Claxton; son, Salvatore II (Karen) DeBella of Broken Arrow, Okla.; daughter, Denine (Mark) Lynch of Palmetto, Fla.; grandchildren, Anthony (Summer) DeBella, and Andrew (Maythel) DeBella of Owasso, Okla.; Angela (Peter) Ort of Tulsa, Okla., Mallorie (Ryan) Ray and Melinda (Henry) Wilkinson of Palmetto, Fla. and London, England; great-granddaughters, Kylee DeBella of Owasso, Okla.; great-grandson, Jackson Ray of Palmetto, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Liliana DeBella (expected in December 2018). She was also loved by numerous nieces and nephews throughout the country. She was dearly loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was their “Grandma” and she loved them with all her heart. She will be loved, remembered, and missed by countless friends and family members throughout the country. A celebration of Ceal’s life was held on September 29 at Church of God of Latter Day Saints in Bradenton, Fla.