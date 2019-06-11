Cecil Hamilton Garrell, known as C.H. “Red” Garrell, 70, passed away on June 8 in Daisy. He was a native to Daisy and lived there most of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on his family farm of loblolly pine trees, and had many fond childhood memories on the land. He loved to travel and went on a study abroad program to Austria, where he became fluent in German, and graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor’s degree in German Language. He worked as a teacher at Pinewood Christian Academy, as well as the Juvenile Detention Center. He taught many subjects including German, history, math and science to both middle and high school students. He was an avid participant and past master of the local Ezel Masonic Lodge. He was an excellent chef and graciously provided meals for the children of the Masonic Home of Georgia and for the Widows Nights and other meetings held at Ezel. He was a loving and supportive father of his only child, Maggie. Red had a heart of gold, and was acknowledged by many as excessively generous. His parents, William McKinley Garrell and Cecelia Murphy Garrell, preceded him in death. Surviving are his daughter, Maggie Kathleen Mackenzie. Red was able to attend Maggie’s wedding three weeks prior to his passing. Memorial services will be held Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, with service led by Minister Tab Smith. Remembrances may be sent to Masonic Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, Ga. 31211; Pinewood Christian Academy, PO Box 7, Bellville, Ga 30414. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.