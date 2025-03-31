Cecile Grace Darsey Daniel was born on May 6, 1929 in Willie, Georgia. Named “Cecil” by her parents, George Roland and Eddie McGahee Darsey, she unilaterally changed her name to Cecile when she started school. Her older sister, Sarah, and her big brother G.R. loved to play pranks on their gullible baby sister, including convincing her to eat a raw onion. Her family lost their home when she was three years old as the result of a tornado, and her first memory is being wrapped tightly in a blanket in a wagon after that event. She moved to Claxton in 1941, when her family again lost their home because the United States claimed Willie as the site of the future Fort Stewart.

Cecile left home at sixteen years old to attend Andrew College, and then transferred to Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. At Butler, she had many achievements, including serving as president of her sorority and Panhellenic council and representing her school at a conference in Pasadena, California. However, she left school a semester shy of graduation to marry Claxton native Herbert Arless Daniel, Sr., whom she deeply loved and remembered in her last days as “the person who believed in me the most in the world.” When she later reflected on all the things she could have been other than a farmer’s wife, she always smiled and said that “the simple life turned out to be the best life of all.” Her grandchildren and children remembered Herbert and Cecile’s marriage as one to emulate, often falling asleep to the comforting sound of them talking through their day as they went to bed.

As a young woman, Cecile briefly taught until she welcomed her oldest son, Hub. Twenty-two months after that, Mike was born, and 5 years later, Carole. Cecile excelled at everything in her life and did not shirk from hard work. She gardened, she harvested and canned vegetables, she sewed, she taught Sunday school, she read, she handled farm and family finances, she mastered crossword puzzles, and she was an excellent cook. Although she and Herbert went through periods where they had to buy groceries on credit, she was always quick to set an extra place at the table for anyone who stopped by, and many did! When Fort Stewart soldiers were practicing survival training in the woods near the farm, they often stopped in and had a delicious feast when they were supposed to be toughing it out in the wilderness.

Cecile was a family caretaker, and cared for many relatives in her home in their old age. She also spent time caring for those around her in her community and church, and had a particular affinity for the elderly. At 94, she still drove to “see about the old folks” in the nursing homes, and everyone near and dear to her has tasted her love in the form of a delicious pound cake.

Cecile was a consummate community builder, informally strengthening the Bay Branch community as well as Evans and Tatnall Counties by checking on people, hosting people, developing card clubs, and increasingly serving as a mother and grandmother figure to the community at large. As her friends began to pass away, she vowed to “make new friends,” which she successfully did. When her mobility declined, those new friends sought her out. Rarely was she without company! Of course, those that benefited the most from her intentional relationship building were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, for whom she always made time and extended effort to know. Even into her 90s, she frequently engaged in card games and checkers with the youngest members of the family: taking pride when she beat them and even more pride when they beat her.

Cecile is the last of her generation on both sides of her family. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Hub and Pat Daniel (Claxton, Ga.), Mike and Joyce Daniel (Greensboro, Ga.), and Carole and Mark Barnes (Baxley, Ga.). She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and their families: Darci, Chris, Madeleine and Natalie Tuten (Douglas, Ga.); Melissa, Theo, Collin, Connor, Madden and Cameron Lu (Charleston, S.C.); Sam, Amy, Anna Wren and Harrison Daniel (Savannah, Ga.); Wes, Emily, Anderson, Margot and Everett Daniel (Atlanta, Ga.); Kate, Jos, and LJ Govaars (Ketchikan, Alaska); Jennifer, Thomas, and Ethan Cargile (Newnan, Ga.); and Whitney, John, Karley and Matthew Erwin (Baxley, Ga.). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Due to her intentional impact on each of these lives (and many, many more), her legacy of courage, love, faith, gratitude, and optimism will continue to multiply and be felt in each of these families and around the world.

The family will hold visitation on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ATLAS Ministry, 1560 S. Main Street, Greensboro, Georgia 30642.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.