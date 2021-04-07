Cedar Creek Bridge set to reopen Friday

The much-anticipated reopening of Cedar Creek Bridge, located three miles north of Bellville on State Route 169, is scheduled for later this week.

…The $2.3 million contract for a bridge replacement over Cedar Creek was awarded to Gregory Bridge Company. The company has final touches – including paving, striping and signage installation – scheduled this week and anticipates completion for opening the new bridge to traffic on Friday, April 9, said Georgia Department of Transportation Communications Officer Jill Nagel Monday.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor