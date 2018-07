By Julie Braly, Enterprise Editor

During summer break, Claxton Elementary School has undergone renovations and the vast majority will be completed by the first day of school, August 1. Renovations focused on: the A,B, and C wings; the media center; the gym; and the administrative office area.

