CES Responds to Report of Threatening Message; Discipline in progress and matter turned over to law enforcement

At 1:58pm today, February 1, a parent notified a Claxton Elementary School (CES) counselor that she had intercepted a chat between her child and another child indicating a 4th grade male student had indicated he would bring a gun to school and shoot his teacher. Within five minutes, CES administration had the student isolated in the main office; the student was searched, and no weapons were found. It is apparent at this time that the chat messages were not sent during the school day.

District disciplinary procedures will be followed, and the matter has been turned over to law enforcement.