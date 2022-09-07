Chamber, ECCSS to host Cruisin’ in the Country Run

The Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce and Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) have partnered and will host the 2022 Cruisin’ in the Country Run on November 12.

The Cruisin’ Run is family friendly with three different run options offered to ensure there’s a run suited for any skill level. All travel roads will have minimal traffic and participants can enjoy scenic countryside. Route options include a 5K off-road cross country, 5K paved road, and 10K paved road run.

The run offers three registration schedules. Early Bird registration is $40 and is available now through October 31. The registration fee for November 1-12 is $50 (including walk-ups.) Active and retired military can register at any time for $40.

If you are interested in participating in this year’s run, there are three ways to register. Online registration can be completed by searching for the Cruisin’ in the County Run at www.Active.com. Registration forms can also be downloaded at www.claxtonevanschamber.com and mailed, along with payment, to Cruisin’ in the Country Run c/o Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, 302 W. Railroad Street, Claxton, Georgia 30417. On-site registration will be offered at Cruisin’ Headquarters on the day of the event – Saturday, November 12 – beginning at 9:00 a.m. Runs begin at 10:00 a.m.