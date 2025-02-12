Chamber readying for annual Salute to Business, Industry Monday Feb. 27

The deadline is fast approaching for submitting nominations for the Chamber’s Annual Salute to Business and Industry Celebration and Banquet, set for Monday evening, February 27. Those who wish to nominate local residents for six coveted awards that will be presented during the ceremony have until February 10. Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office. Special awards to be presented this year include recognition of the Industry of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Outstanding Community Service Award, Business of the Year, Distinguished Service Award, and Citizen of the Year.