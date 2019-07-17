Changes to ECSS student and personnel handbook approved

CORRECTION: In the printed version of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise it was incorrectly reported that the student grading scale changed at the Evans County School System. This item was removed from the agenda. The Enterprise strives for accuracy and endeavor to correct misinformation in a timely manner.

The article:

Superintendent Marty Waters advised renovations being made to Claxton Elementary School are expected to be completed by July 22, during the Evans County Board of Education regular board meeting held on Monday, July 8. Chairman Durrell Lynn participated in the meeting via telephone call and board member Vernella Welch was absent for the meeting.

Rose Beasley, Staff Writer