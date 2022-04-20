Changes to traffic flow at Claxton Elementary School

An alternate route for student drop-off and pick-up will soon be implemented at Claxton Elementary School (CES).

…Flyers detailing the change will be distributed to all CES students and ECCC will advertise the alternative plan in The Claxton Enterprise in the coming weeks before implementing the plan on May 16. Implementation of the plan will continue through the remainder of the school year as a “trial run”.

Waters cited safety concerns as the catalyst for the change, explaining traffic from CES student drop-off and pick-up backs up on Hwy. 301 each school day….

…Under the alternative plan, it is proposed that student drop-off and pick-up will no longer be done at the front entrance of CES on Hwy. 301 but rather by way of Hendrix Street, located behind the school….

