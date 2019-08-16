Chaplain George “Joe” Joseph Leatherwood, Lieutenant Colonel (U.S. Army Retired) of Black Creek, passed away Monday, August 12, at his home after a long battle with cancer. Joe was born August 2, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George E. and Faye Jones Leatherwood. He received his Bachelor in Theology from Ohio Christian University and received his Master of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo. Joe was a retired Chaplain for the United States Army with over 22 years of service. During his service to his country, Joe was deployed to Iraq during Operation Enduring/Iraqi Freedom and had a positive impact on thousands of soldiers and their families. As a civilian, he pastored for 13 years at Hilliard Church of the Nazarene (Mo.), Daisy United Methodist Church (Ga.), and Ellabell United Methodist Church (Ga.). He coached baseball and basketball from the college level to his grandchildren’s little league teams. Joe enjoyed golfing with the senior men’s group at Black Creek Golf Club and recently admitted, “I never was quite as good a golfer as I thought I was”. The family would like to thank Dr. George Negrea and Dr. Dana Kumjian and their staff for their care throughout the years. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Pamela Joan Cook Leatherwood of Black Creek; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy (Amy) Leatherwood; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tiffany (Andre`) Weathers of Statesboro and Danielle (Cleave Bivins) Miller, III; one brother and sister-in-law, Kelly and Kate Leatherwood of Washington Chapel, Ohio and nine beloved grandchildren, Jordan and Mia Jo Weathers, Gabrielle and Jacob Leatherwood and Chloe, Molly, Lucy, Kallie and Kelsie Miller. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with interment to follow at 3 p.m. in Georgia Veteran’s Cemetery, Glennville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Ogeechee Area Hospice. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.