Charlene Rushing Perry, 74, passed away September 28 at Camellia Health and Rehab. She was a native of Evans County and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Claxton. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles (Ram) and Eloise DeLoach Rushing; brother, Charles David Rushing; sister, Julie Rushing Herting; daughter, Julie Lynn Perry; and son, George Dennis Perry. Surviving are her husband, Malcom Perry; daughter, Dianne Perry Hunter; sister, Irene Cooper Kennedy; brother, Albert Rushing; granddaughter, Kayleigh Hunter, all of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, from 10 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.