Charlene Tippins Deloach Conley, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 15 at Twin View Health and Rehab in Twin City, Ga. She was a native of Evans County (Daisy) where she attended both Antioch Baptist Church and Antioch School. She was a 1956 Claxton High School graduate. After graduation, she married Jack DeLoach. They started their family in Claxton, raising their two daughters, Donna and Connie DeLoach. Jack was in the Navy and transferred to Charleston, S.C Naval base around 1964. They made their home in the Isle of Palms, S.C. They later relocated to Savannah, Ga. after being transferred to Hunter Army Airfield. A few years later, they returned to Daisy. Charlene enjoyed holiday gatherings and time spent with her family. She will always be remembered by her family for her unconditional love. She had a love for music and fashion. She also had a special place in her heart for her pets. But most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Bessie Tippins; husband, Jack DeLoach; sister, Wilma Tippins Celeste; and brother, Michael Tippins. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna D. (Charles) Cannon of Portal, Ga. and Connie (Chris) Strickland of Claxton, Ga; one brother, Gary (Nancy) Tippins of Claxton, Ga; grandchildren, Heather Bennett of Pulaski, Ga, Shane Turner, Angela Turner Fallin and Anna Jones, all of Claxton, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers will be Anthony Tippins, Charles Tippins, Brett Tippins, Patrick Jones, Jarrod Strickland and James Reese. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 21, at 1 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held September 21, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Evans County Humane Society, P.O. Box 201, Daisy, Ga. 30423. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.