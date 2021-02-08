Charles Anthony Kennedy, age 64, passed away Sunday, February 7 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Claxton on December 11, 1956 to Olin and Edris Kennedy, Jr. and had lived in Evans County all of his life. Much of his career was spent with Wilbanks Apiaries where he worked for over 25 years. He also put in 20 years with Evans Concrete. Later in life, he began his own business, Green Acres Farms. Indeed for the past 15 years, Charles had the reputation in his business of hauling any and everything that could be contained in a dump truck. His labors were literally the basis for the foundation and roadways for many counties around. Although he enjoyed working, he did make time for his most favored hobby, horseback riding. When not riding his horse, he would “saddle up” and ride his buggy. Perhaps his favorite thing to do, though, was grilling out for his family and friends, most especially his grand boys who were his life. After a lifetime of hard work, sacrifice, and love for his family; Charles has gained his Heavenly reward. He was of the Baptist Faith and is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carole Kennedy of Claxton; son, Jason Kennedy (Shea Cason) of Claxton; siblings, Gary (Janice) Kennedy of Collins, Larry (Terry) Kennedy, Angie (Larry) Bacon and Danny Kennedy, all of Claxton; grandsons, Jaden Robert Kennedy, called by Pepa, Buck A Bean and Jayce Anthony Kennedy, called by Pepa, Jacie Bug; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 10. The funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., from the Glennville Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow in the Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Waters, David Anderson, Patrick Wilbanks, Simmie Driggers, James Beasley and Brian Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Padgett, David “Munchkin” Anderson and Riley Cason. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Kennedy family.