Charles E. Bowen, 86, passed away January 28, 2023 at Evans Memorial Hospital. After graduating from high school, Charles went to trade school where he learned the art of building and repairing small engines, which benefited him in his vacuum repair business. He owned and operated “The Vacuum Station” for 15 years. After he closed down his repair shop, he still continued to serve those who would come to him for help with their small engine repairs. Charles thoroughly enjoyed tinkering and creating. He also had an appreciation for the great outdoors. Charles proudly retired from the United States Airforce after dedicating 20 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred J. and Ethel M. Jones Bowen; wife, JoAnn J. Bowen; brothers, Alfred Bowen, Kenneth Bowen, Harold Bowen, Marty Bowen and Randy Bowen. Surviving are his son, James (Jennie) Bowen of Statesboro, Ga.; daughter, Cindy Bowen (Terry Fore) of Orlando, Fla.; sister, Marguerite Cavanaugh of Orlando, Fla.; and grandson, Ricky Byous (Valerie Ford) of Claxton, Ga. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 1, 11 a.m., at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.