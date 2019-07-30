Charles G. Edwards, 90, passed away July 24 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Evans County native served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of WW II. He was a member and deacon at Bay Branch Church. Charles was employed at Georgia Power for 13 years, retired as a self-employed HVAC and electrical contractor, then started working as Director of Maintenance at Evans Memorial Hospital. Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, John Landrum and Ruth Brewton Edwards; his sister, Nina Edwards Waters and his brother, Jimmie L. Edwards. Surviving are his wife, Glenda D. Edwards of Claxton; children, Kelley and Karen Edwards and their children, Alex and Madeline Edwards of Richmond, Va. and Spartanburg, S.C., and Michael and Amy Edwards and their children, Evalyn and Isabel of Rome, Ga.; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Phyllis) Durrence of Claxton; nieces and nephews, Kathy (Bob) Hendricks of McRae, Ruthy (Richard) Hargis of Gastonia, N.C., Carolyn (Eric) Spector of Hilton Head, S.C., Brenda Edwards of Claxton, Jim Edwards of Pembroke Pines, Fla., Elaine (Bob) Beckman of Fort Collins, Colo., Karen (Tim) Bland of Glennville and Ken (Holly) Durrence of Claxton. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m., at Bay Branch Church. A private burial was held Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m., at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville. Pallbearers were Randy Riggs, Derrell NeSmith, Benny Gilbreth, Kenny Lewis, Gregg Clark, Charles Moore, Chestley Sutton and Richard DeLoach. Honorary pallbearers were E.W. Daniel, Carl Lee Collins, Stoy Martin, Eston Price, Steve Boatright and Durell Lynn. Remembrances may be made to Bay Branch Church, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, Ga. 30417. The family expresses appreciation to everyone for their prayers, visits, calls and cards. A special thanks to Dr. Jesse Scott and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their care. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.