Charles Jackson ‘Jack’ Hearn, 88 of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 from complications of congestive heart failure, at Langdale Place. He was born on June 17, 1936 in Bellville, Ga., to the late Inman Charles Hearn and Alma Hearn. He lived in Bellville helping on his family’s farm and assisted in their General Store until he attended college. He graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with his AS degree and graduated from the University of Georgia with his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. After graduating from University of Georgia, Jack married Jane Frederick of Tifton, Ga. in 1958. They lived in College Station, Texas while he was in graduate school achieving his Doctorate at Texas A&M. He got hired for his first and only job in Orlando, Fla. with the USDA Horticulture station. He worked as a research geneticist for plants, with a specialization in citrus (he spent 34 years in this specialty.) He developed Amber Sweet, Sunburst, Fallglo and other citrus varieties. A large amount of his work is still used in breeding lines of citrus trees by today’s and future research geneticists. In 1996, Jack won the highest award for a USDA Scientist. This award is bestowed to an agricultural scientist and some are recognized posthumously. He received this award in Washington, D.C. and he is in the Agricultural Research Service Science Hall of Fame “for developing improved orange, grapefruit and tangerine varieties use extensively by U.S. citrus producers to replace trees killed by the 1980 freezes and to expand the citrus acreage”. He also received many other awards for his work with citrus. He loved to talk about citrus and answer questions that layman and growers asked of him. He was known for sharing his oranges at Christmas time from his personal tree he developed. He traveled to Brazil, Spain, and China to speak about his work. He also flew to California frequently to share his research. He was a member of the Rotary Club, where he had perfect attendance for over 40 years . He was also a member of the Forest Land Owners Association and traveled with Jane and their children to annual conferences. Jack was an avid golfer and member of the Valdosta Country Club. He was also a long time member of Park Avenue Church. He and his late wife Jane were married for 63 years until her death in 2022. Jack is survived by his sister Emily Groover of Bellville, Ga,; sister-in-law, Priscilla Hearn of Savannah, Ga.; daughter, Terri (Ed) Walker of Winter Park, Fla.; sons, Derick (Kimberly) Hearn of Charlotte, N.C., Kevan Hearn of Valdosta; two grandchildren, Blake Walker of Winter Park, Fla., and Connor Hearn of Charlotte, N.C.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Frederick Hearn; brother, Bill Hearn; and brother-in-law, David Groover. Funeral services for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Park Avenue Church with Reverend Jimmy Towson officiating. Burial will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday at Oakridge Cemetery in Tifton, Ga. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Avenue Church or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is assisting the Hearn family.