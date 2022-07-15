Charles “Jay” Jacob Lee, 56, passed away July 12 at Candler County Hospital. He was a true believer of Jesus Christ. Jay was a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, but resided in Claxton, Georgia. He worked at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Metter, Georgia for six years displaying his passion for serving anyone and everyone he encountered, earning his position as manager of the store. He was a respected and reliable man to all who called upon him for his willingness to help out and pitch in regardless of the reasoning. Beyond his love for cars and mechanics, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and playing cards. He had a wonderful sense of humor, he enjoyed making everyone laugh even when they didn’t want to. Above all, Jay’s heart was dedicated to his wife, Denise and his family. He will always be treasured as a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, friend and many other roles he was rewarded with. Jay was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rita Gay; maternal grandfather, James True; paternal grandparents, Nellie Marie and Charlie Joe Lee; and in-laws, Everette and Ruby Thornton. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Denise Lee of Claxton; two sons, Cejay (Katie) Lee; Kegan (RayAnn) Lee, all of Statesboro, Ga.; father, Charles (Kim) Lee of Pembroke, Ga.; mother, Mary “Betsy” Lee of Daisy, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Tammyra Lee of Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers, Chris Lee of Daisy, Ga.; Ricky Lynn Lee (Sunny Beasley) of Pembroke, Ga.; six grandchildren, Sadie Lee, Trip Lee, Kegan Lee, Jocy Lee, Charlotte Lee and Gabby Guasto; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, from 12 – 1 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 1 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Few officiating. Burial will be in Moore Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Will Tyler, James Allen, Jeremy Eason, Hunter Lee, Willie Garcia and Alfred Lightsey. Honorary pallbearers will be O’Reilly Auto Parts employees. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.