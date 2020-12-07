Charles (Tebe) Tippins Sr., 91, a lifelong resident of Claxton, passed away December 6. Mr. Tippins was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church of Claxton. He is an Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He worked in construction and carpentry most of his life and loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Tippins was a founding member of the Evans County Wildlife Club and served as Grand Marshall on one occasion. Mr. Tippins was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Eunice Boyette Tippins. Surviving are his four children, two daughters, Tracey (Trent) Kicklighter of Townsend, Ga. and Lisa (Steve) Hardy of Lilburn, Ga.A; two sons, Charles (Frank) Tippins, Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. and Dennis (Karen) Tippins of Claxton; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held December 10, from 12 – 1 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. The private funeral service will be held December 10, at 1 p.m. for the family at the chapel of Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Gay officiating. Interment will follow in Brewton Cemetery with family and friends. Pallbearers will be grandsons of Mr. Tippins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Evans County Cares, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 and Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton Ga. 30417. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.