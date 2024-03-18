Charles W. Waldo, 80, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on March 15, 2024. Charles was employed with PCF Construction in Vidalia, Ga. He was an active member of Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church and loved to serve others. What meant most to him was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ina Waldo of North Carolina; son, William Ashley Waldo; and daughter, Alana Joy Daughtry. Surviving are his wife, Betty Whitman Waldo of Claxton; son, Clay (Shelly) Waldo of Reidsville, Ga.; daughter, Dana (John) Norris of Claxton; sister, Peggy Boyd of Lenoir, North Carolina; brothers, Gordan Waldo of Tallahassee, Fla. and Benjamin (Edwina) Waldo of Talbott, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jordan Baker, Taylor (Brandon) Hamner, Chandler (Lindsay) Waldo, Christian Waldo and Anthony Waldo; three greatgrandchildren, EllaGrace Waldo, Kaleb Waldo and Mia Hamner; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, Claxton, Ga. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2:00 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church, 2331 Campground Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417, or Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.