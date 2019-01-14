Charlotte May Mills, 63, passed away January 12, at her home, under Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a native of Wayne County but had resided in Evans County since the 1970’s. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Charlotte loved her family, was a hard worker, and loved to hunt and fish (if the fish were biting). She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie William Brannen and Carrie Essie Manning Brannen;, two brothers and three sisters. Surviving are her husband, David Mills of Claxton; three sons, Richard (Amy) May, Daniel (Laverne) May and Ricky (Sherry) May, all of Claxton; one brother, J.W. (Marilyn) Brannen of Phenix City, Ala.; four sisters, Martha Moseley of Jesup, Sue (Jimmy) Dixon of Baxley, Claudia Turner of Jesup and Debbie (Dan) Klymshyn of Jesup; six grandchildren, Jessie, Joshua, Trey, Brandon, Justin and Akeelah May; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 1-2 p.m., at Riverside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., at Riverside Baptist Church, with Bro. Stacy Strickland and Chief Edward Oglesbee officiating. Burial will be in Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Buddy May, John Bollinger, Cary (Doodle) Moseley, Daryn Klymshyn, James Carver and Daniel Klymshyn. Remembrances may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 150 Claire Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.