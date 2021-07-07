Chief Registrar, Board members retire from voter registration panel

Co-workers, well wishers, friends and family gathered for an intimate retirement reception for Chief Registrar Barbara Rountree and Voter Registration Board members Louise Wilkerson and Mamie Lou Tucker June 29.

Evans County Election Superintendent Darin McCoy, who works hand-in-hand with the Registrar’s Office (but are two separate entities) welcomed guests to the reception. He praised the three retirees for their many years of faithful service to the citizens of Evans County….

By Julie Braly, Editor