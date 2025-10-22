Child abuse investigation leads to GBI Arrests of Claxton Elementary Pre-K Teacher, Parapro

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation last week arrested and charged Tanesha E. Herrington, age 47, of Claxton, and Courtney Anne Dutton, age 37, of Glennville, following a child abuse investigation at Claxton Elementary School.

Herrington has been charged with eight counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, and Dutton has been charged with one count of Failure to Report Child Abuse.

On Monday, October 13, 2025, the Claxton Police Department (CPD) requested the GBI to assist in a child abuse investigation. The CPD received an anonymous tip that a Pre-K teacher, Tanesha Herrington, had been abusing students in her classroom.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the October 22 edition of The Enterprise).