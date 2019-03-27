Childhood challenges, father’s words inspire ‘Lost Boy’ to earn education

As a nine-year-old Abrahm Deng Ater was one of nearly 20,000 South Sudanese boys who fled on foot to escape civil war in their country in 1987. Today he is an Atlanta-based public health researcher in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Global HIV and Tuberculosis Division. A co-founder of United Vision on Change, a private foundation dedicated to building schools and health clinics in rural towns of South Sudan, Dr. Abraham Ater spoke at the March 20 meeting of the Claxton Rotary Club.

Telling a harrowing yet inspiring story of being one of the Lost Boys, Ater shared his personal journey and how it has brought him to where he is today.

The media referred to them as “The Lost Boys”. Of the nearly 20,00 boys who traveled by foot over a thousand miles through four countries, almost half of them perished. In their pursuit of safety, about 10,000 of the boys died of dehydration, starvation, drowning, gunfire and savage attacks by alligators and other wild animals.

By Julie Braly, Editor