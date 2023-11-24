Chris W. Murphy, 59, passed away November 23, 2023 at Evans Memorial Hospital. He was a native of Evans County and was of Baptist Faith, he graduated from Claxton High School in 1982. Chris worked for Georgia Pacific, Claxton Poultry, and several contract jobs. He was preceded in death by his father, Layton ‘Buddy’ Murphy and brother, Frank Murphy. Surviving are his wife, Tammy Murphy; daughter, Kristen Murphy (Charles ‘Moe’ Weathers); son, Jonathan Murphy; mother, Betty Murphy; grandson, Chase Murphy-Weathers, all of Daisy, Georgia; brother, Cecil Murphy of Dublin, Georgia; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Linda and Larry Jones; and brother in-law and sister-in-law, Andy and Amy Jones, both of Claxton, Georgia; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, November 26, 1:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 26, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.