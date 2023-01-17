Nature’s alarm clock

I am a big advocate of naps. Sleep, in general, is one of my favorite things. There is something more at- tractive about napping than sleeping at night. Maybe it’s because it’s during the day- time and there is an element of taboo to it. Not everyone has time for a nap. It’s a luxury. The older I get though, the harder it is for me to really sleep when I take a nap. Lately, I just lay there with my eyes closed and listen to the annoying symphony of leaf blowers and barking dogs in my neighborhood and dream of sinister ways to silence them.

Chris Walter, Guest Columnist

