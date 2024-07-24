Columnist Chris Denson

Most Americans get their health insurance from one of two providers: either through the government or from commercial health plans. While the government provides taxpayer-funded health insurance to seniors (Medicare) and to the low-income and disabled population (Medicaid), commercial health insurance is typically a benefit provided by employers or acquired by families and individuals on health insurance exchanges. Despite the growing popularity of other methods to pay for healthcare, such as direct primary care, health care sharing ministries and utilizing price transparency platforms for the best cash pay rates, the government and commercial health plans remain the primary payers for providers.