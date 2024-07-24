Columnist Chris Walter

Autumn Orchards

Like a lot of people with office jobs, I spend about ten or so hours a day sitting in front of a computer, maybe more. Then I switch to a sofa and spend the rest of my waking hours in front of a television screen, my phone, or both. That’s a lot of time on the ol’ tush and because of my poor gene pool, I was blessed with two legs that connect directly to a back and no padding whatsoever in between. Leg, to crack, to back. I can’t even wear pants without a belt because there is nothing there to hold them up.