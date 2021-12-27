Christine Highlander, 77, passed away December 22 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, but lived most of her life in War, West Virginia. She moved to Claxton 25 years ago where she worked for Pineland Mental Health with special needs. She would help anybody and everybody. She was a hard worker and would help raise money for anyone in need. Surviving are her son, William Brewster; daughter, Mary Jo Webster; grandson, Logan Brewster; one great-grandson, Corey Gray Brewster; niece, Shonda Beall, all of Claxton; brother, Roy Bolden of Ohio; sisters, Louise Dillon of Folsom, La. and Brenda VanDyke of War, W.V.; many nieces and nephews Funeral services will be at a later date. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.