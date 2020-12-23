‘Christmas dumpsters’ available Dec. 26 and 28 – Co. landfill closed Dec. 24-25

For the convenience of the citizens, the Evans County Board of Commissioners voted to open a convenience site for “Christmas” trash, during a called meeting held Thursday, Dec. 17.

The convenience site, located at 4192 Bill Hodges Road in Claxton will be opened Saturday, December 26 and Monday, December 28, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The site will not be open on Sunday, December 27.

Only household “Christmas” trash such as bagged garbage, wrapping paper, cardboard, etc., will be permitted for dumping at this site. An on-site monitor will be present to inspect items being dumped while the site is open.

Dumping of live Christmas trees will not be permitted.

The Evans County Landfill will be closed on Christmas Eve (Thursday, Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 25). The landfill will reopen for normal operation on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m.