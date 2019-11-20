Christmas in Claxton and Parade of Lights accepting applications

Christmas is almost upon us and that means it is time to prepare for the 13th Annual Christmas in Claxton Celebration. The event will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 4 – 8 p.m., in downtown Claxton on South Newton Street.

Anyone wishing to participate, as a vendor in this festive event please contact Rene Spikes at 912-682-7711 or by email at renespikes1313@gmail.com. The application deadline is Tuesday, December 3.

……the annual parade of lights is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the same day and at the same location as Christmas in Claxton. The parade will feature golf carts, mules (4-wheeled, not 4-legged), and walking units. All moving units must be decorated with lights and depict a Christmas theme. No automobiles or horses will be permitted…….If you would like to enter in this popular parade, applications can be obtained from the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce and must be returned by Tuesday, December 3. For additional information, contact the chamber at 739-1391 or info@claxtonevanschamber.com.

