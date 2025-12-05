Christmas in Claxton – Changes

Due to the weather forecast—specifically the increasing chance of rain for Saturday, December 6th—the Christmas in Claxton Celebration and Parade of Lights has been cancelled for this date.

The Fruitcake Bake-Off will still take place as planned (for this Saturday, December 6th) at Claxton First Church. The Parade of Lights has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 11th at 5:30 PM.

Vendor registration fees will be refunded since we are unable to reschedule this part of the Celebration.

Thank you for your understanding and we wish you and your family a Happy Holiday Season.