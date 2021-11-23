Christmas in Claxton presents the 1st annual Fruitcake Bake Off

Fruitcake Bake Off Contest Rules

•Participants must be amateurs.

•Participants can enter individually or as a team. Teams must designate a team captain; prize will be awarded to the team captain – not each individual team member.

•Entries must be home cooked (not store bought).

•Participants can enter more than one category, but only one item per category.

•Categories are: (1) Fruitcake (2) Fruitcake Cookies (3) Fruitcake candy and Fruitcake Confections.

•Entries must be submitted between 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, at Claxton City Hall, 206 W. Railroad Ave., Claxton, Georgia. No early or late entries will be accepted.

•Submit your entry on/in a disposable container, as they will not be returned to participants.

•Each participant will be assigned a number for judging.

•Entries will be judged on taste and appearance.

•Judging will begin at 5 p.m. and winners will be announced at the conclusion of judging.

•Awards will be given for first, second, and third place in each category, with cash prizes of $200, $100, and $50, respectively.

•Members of the Claxton Downtown Development Authority Board, City of Claxton Employees, and Chamber of Commerce staff and Board of Director or their immediate family members are not eligible to participate.

•The judge’s decisions are final.