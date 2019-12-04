Christmas in Claxton this Saturday

Enjoy vendors, food, entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus and the parade of lights

The 13th annual Christmas in Claxton, a community-wide event, will take place this Saturday, December 7, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. Activities throughout the event will include live entertainment, approximately 20 arts and crafts, and food vendors, lighting of the Christmas tree, and a parade……

…..Doris Fries will serve as Grand Marshal for this year’s parade of lights set to begin at approximately 6 p.m.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Julie Braly, Editor