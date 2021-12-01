Christmas in Claxton this Saturday

The 14th annual Christmas in Claxton, a community-wide event, will take place Saturday, December 4, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. Be sure to come out and enjoy live entertainment, purchase tasty food and treats, and shop at various arts and crafts booths lining South Newton Street in downtown Claxton. The road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

…Eugene and Louise Wilkerson will serve as Grand Marshals for this year’s Parade of Lights set to begin promptly at 6 p.m. The parade … travel Hwy. 280 (Main Street); turn right onto Hwy. 301 South; right onto Liberty Street and conclude at the intersection of Liberty and S. Newton Streets.

…The annual Christmas in Claxton event is proudly sponsored by the City of Claxton, Claxton Downtown Development Authority, and the Claxton-Evans Chamber of Commerce.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.